The principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija, has named a six member team that will operationalise the Luwero High Court circuit by July.

Luwero High Court is one of the 20 Courts that were designated in 2016 under the Judicature Statutory Instrument No. 55 of 2016.

To date, the court had failed to start operating due to the failure by the judiciary to post a resident judge citing lack of other relevant resources which include courthouses among others.

The judiciary has been organising special criminal sessions where it posts a judge to handle not more 40 cases to reduce the case backlog.

According to a press statement the committee will be headed by Justice Henrietta Walayo, former head of High Court Execution and Bailiff Division.

She has been tasked to coordinate operationalisation of the court and report back to the principal judge by June 30.

Other members are: Pius Bigirimana, the permanent secretary to the judiciary; Sarah Langa Siu, the chief registrar; Dr Christopher Ebal, judiciary’s registrar High Court and Andrew Kahukha, the judiciary’s technical adviser.

The committee’s tasks include: identifying suitable court/office premises and selecting a team of judicial and non judicial staff for the court.

They will also identify court files for Luwero circuit that are currently in different specialised High Court divisions in Kampala.

While winding up Execution and Bailiff Division(EBD) last week Zeija said the resources that were previously dedicated to the divisions would be used to operationalise Luwero High Court Circuit starting July this year.

EBD was wound up following numerous complaints about it’s operation from the Court users.

The 14 operational high Court circuits are ,Arua,Fortportal,Gulu,Jinja,Kabale,Lira,Masaka,Masindi,Mbarara among others.

Beside Luwero five other High Court circuits which are non operational include;Hoima,Iganga,Moroto,Rukungiri and Tororo.