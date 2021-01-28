Salim Saad Uhuru, the newly elected central division mayor of Kampala has promised to unite the people of Kampala who he said are currently divided in the line of politics.

Uhuru who was the National Resistance Movement(NRM) party candidate won the Kampala Central division Mayoral seat.

He defeated Hamdan Ssemugooma (National Unity Platform- NUP) and the incumbent, Charles Musoke Sserunjogi (Democratic Party -DP).

Uhuru got 13,114 votes against 10,654 votes garnered by his closest and NUP rival, Ssemugooma.

He is the only NRM candidate who won a mayoral seat in Kampala in the Monday elections.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, Uhuru thanked his supporters and the people of Kampala Central for trusting him adding that he will never disappoint them.

“This win is not mine but it’s for the people who voted for me. The win is the gift given to NRM. I know they [NUP] have defeated us on most of the positions,”he said.

Uhuru who is also the party chairperson for Kampala Central vowed to unite the people of Kampala more especially NRM supporters noting that this is the time to work together to develop Kampala Central.

“We have a lot of internal bickering within NRM. We have selfish interests which is very unfortunate but I promise to unite them,”he noted.

“I call upon for the unity,this is not the end of life especially for those who lost. There is life after politics. We need each other. We need to work for the people because we are answerable for them.”