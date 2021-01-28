Fire has gutted Megha Royal Foam Mattress factory in Kyambogo, destroying property worth millions of shillings.

By 10am on Thursday morning, the fire brigade was still trying to put out the fire which reportedly broke-out at about 3am.

Nile Post could not establish the cause of the fire and police was yet to issue a statement on the fire by the time of compiling this report.

In 2019, fire gutted the same factory twice, destroying property worth millions of shillings and leaving a number of workers injured although no fatalities were recorded according to a police report.

Royal Foam is a brand of Megha Industries and remains one of Uganda’s leading foam manufacturers offering a wide range of mattress types.

All manufacturing industries are required by law to have a storage for their products and the Wednesday night fire undermines already on-going investigations on the fires at Royal Foam.