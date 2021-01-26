Officers of the Special Forces Command, an elite force mandated with the security detail of the president shot and killed one person and injured three others in violent scenes that climaxed the Entebbe Municipality Mayoral Elections.

Chaos ensued after members of the ruling National Resistance Movement protested a decision by returning officer Tolbert Musinguzi to announce Fabrice Rulinda, an independent (NRM leaning) candidate as winner of the election despite being the fourth.

Rulinda who was at 2,825 votes was trailing behind NRM’s Kabwama Mutebi with 5,257 and DP’s Kayanja Paul who also is the incumbent with 5,672 as of midnight.

However, in the presence of SFC officers on guard, the returning officer chose to declare Rulinda as the winner of the election, sparking off protests.

In putting off the protests, SFC officers fired live bullets, felling NRM’s Kyeyune and injuring three people