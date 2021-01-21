Police in Rukiga have arrested their own for shooting a colleague dead and injuring another during the concluded district elections.

According to Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, the incident happened on Wednesday when detective constable Hamida Ssali opened fire against detective constable Titus Muhumuza a crime intelligence officer and Felix Ariho a Special Police Constable, both attached to Rukiga Central Police Station.

“It is alleged that while at the quarter guard where she was deployed to restrict access to the district tally center, Ssali who was armed with an AK 47 rifle was approached by a drunkard. As she tried to push him away, she accidentally pulled the trigger of her corked gun and all the bullets were released,”Maate said.

The Kigezi regional police mouthpiece noted that Muhumuza was shot in the leg and the right hand, whereas the Special Police Constable was shot in the genital area.

“The victims were both rushed to Kabale referral hospital but unfortunately the Special Police Constable died upon reaching the hospital. The suspect was immediately arrested, detained and charged with attempted murder vide CRB 041/202, which was later amended to murder.”

He noted that the gun used in the murder and attempted murder was later checked and it was found that there was no ammunition left since it has been set in rapid mode as investigations into the incident continue.