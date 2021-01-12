Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II yesterday consoled families who lost their loved ones to Covid-19 pandemic and urged Ugandans to continue observing all standard operating procedures.

He made the remarks during the opening of opened the 28th socially-distanced Lukiiko sitting at Bulange-Mengo.

He said because of the pandemic, Buganda had to suspend the opening of the Lukiiko which was supposed to take place in August last year.

The Kabaka was accompanied by Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda.

Everyone one who attended the Lukiiko including the guests strictly followed all the necessary SOPs during the event.

Kabaka said that the sitting was meant to ensure that plans for the kingdom progress in the new year.

He delivered his condolences to Ugandans who have lost dear ones to Covid-19.

“I would like to send my condolences to all those that lost their love relatives to Covid-19 and other diseases which are still on the rise,”he said.

He praised people who were closely following the event on different social media platforms.

He applauded the workers who had accepted to continue serving the kingdom under the current circumstances.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayia said it was an unusual lukiiko sitting since only a few members were selected to attend.