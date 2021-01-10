The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has released a song in which he urges Ugandans to go out in big numbers and vote for him on January 14.

In a song he titled “Tulonde”, Kyagulanyi said that it is through voting that President Museveni’s 35 year old government will finally be brought to an end.

“Since November last year, they have been hunting us. The SFC attacked us right after nomination and our journey has since then been dominated by bullets and teargas. Many comrades are dead, Nubian Li and others are in jail and to finish this, you have to vote,” Kyagulanyi says in one of the verses of the song.

Kyagulanyi said in the song that if everyone who registered to vote goes ahead and participates in the voting process on January 14th, 2021, the current government cannot survive to live another term because Ugandans have assured him that they are standing in solidarity with his message.

“If it shines, the umbrella is available. If it rains, the umbrella will still be available, vote for the umbrella,” Kyagulanyi said in the lyrics.

The umbrella is the symbol of Kyagulanyi’s NUP.

Commenting about the song, Kyagulanyi said that he dedicates it to the detained members of his campaign team, including singing partner Bukenya Ali alias Nubian Li.

“This one is dedicated to brother Nubian Li and all the comrades that are in prison for no reason. We were blocked from campaigning but the music will now do the talking. This one is called #Tulonde and it serves as a reminder to all the voters in the remaining five days,” Kyagulanyi said.

Since announcing his bid to contest against incumbent President Museveni in 2018, Kyagulanyi has always been vocal in encouraging Ugandans to register for national identity cards so that they can participate in the 2021 general election.