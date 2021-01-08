David Anderson who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Anderson Royal Industries an American-based private and public holdings company has said he is set to invest over Shs72bn in Uganda’s Agro-processing and value addition on agriculture products.

The former Advance and Presidential Personnel to President Barack Obama is in the country on the invitation of Isaac Kigozi the Managing Director, East African Partners (EAP) a company that markets the region as an investment destination.

Anderson who arrived in the country recently said that his coming to Uganda is in response to the call made by President Museveni to all African Americans to return to their cradle land to take up investment and settlement.

He noted that Uganda being a developing country with a good social, economic and political environment poses a lot of opportunities to any investor across the globe.

While meeting with officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anderson said that his company which holds 15 companies with a net worth of $101Million will take up investment in a number of sectors in the country.

“We have got a range of businesses dealing in software technology, real estate, commodities trading, logistics, advanced medical technology and virtual education. We would therefore wish to establish the same in Uganda,” Anderson said.

“We want to take up investment in the agriculture sector by engaging in agro-processing and value addition as well as real estate. For the start, we are looking at invest between $10m to $20m for a period of five years.”

The Head of Diaspora Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dickson Ogwang appreciated Anderson for taking a bold step and considers returning to his ancestral people with the aim of building a strong Uganda.

Ogwang noted that his office will coordinate the different departments and ministries in the country to ensure that all investors are accorded all the support that they need to succeed in Uganda.

He commended also Isaac Kigozi the Managing Director at East African Partners (EAP) for his continued effort towards encouraging investors into the country which in the long-run has worked to improve Uganda’s economy.

The senior Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi welcomed the investor on behalf of President Museveni and assured him of an enabling environment for his business to succeed.