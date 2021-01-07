Judges of the High Court are holding a three-day symposium geared at preparing them on the management of election petitions which will arise out of the January 14 general elections.

The symposium was flagged off by the deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

He pointed out that world over, election petitions and other related matters occupy a unique position in the docket of the courts.

“The matters of contention in election petitions affect thousands, if not millions of the citizens of the country. These include the candidates, their supporters and interested citizens. The global community, especially the trading partners and those with strategic interests will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of the elections,” he said.

He urged the participants to grasp tips on how to handle evidence in general but in particular, witnesses whose evidence may deliberately exaggerate the allegations.

Justice Stephen Musota from the court of Appeal, delivered a presentation on the Law and Evaluation of Evidence in Election Petition.

High Court Judges handle election petitions of Members of Parliament and LCV chairpersons.

They equally handle appeals from decisions of Chief Magistrates’ Courts in recounting votes and decisions for Councillors.

She added that similar activities have been organised for Justices of Appeal as well as registrars.

The Judges are being tipped on reception of electronic and digital forensic evidence in election petitions; the role of the High Court in election matters arising from Magistrates’ Courts as well as stress management among others.