Police in Nigeria’s Lagos state have raided several nightclubs, arresting 71 people for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols.

The police say the raids happened in the Lekki and Surulere areas of Lagos city and the suspects will be prosecuted for allegedly violating guidelines put in place in an attempt to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Lagos state police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi told the BBC that the club-goers had allegedly violated a ban on large gatherings and the reopening of clubs and had broken a midnight to 04:00 curfew in the state.

The authorities say they will intensify such raids to ensure ‘’total compliance’’ with Covid-19 protocols.

The arrests come as Nigeria continues to record a surge in coronavirus infections amid fears of a second wave of the pandemic.

On Monday, Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control announced 1,204 new infections – the country’s highest confirmed daily cases so far.

Nigeria has recorded 91,351 cases, with 75,699 recoveries and 1,318 deaths from the virus. Lagos state is the country’s epicentre of the disease.

Source: BBC