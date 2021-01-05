Cabinet in Rwanda has announced new COVID-19 restrictions in order to contain further spread of the Coronavirus following a spontaneous rise in positive cases.

According to a communique from the country’s Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente, Cabinet sat on Monday 4th, January to discuss the rise in COVID-19 cases and agreed to put in place new measures that will take effect starting Tuesday, January 5th, 2020.

“Movements are prohibited from 8pm to 4am. All business establishments including restaurants, shops, markets and malls will close daily by 6PM. Public and private transport is prohibited to and from city of Kigali as well as between different districts. Travel will only be permitted for medical reasons and essential services. Additionally, vehicles transporting goods will continue to function with not more than two people on board,” Dr. Ngirente said in a statement.

Other restrictions include: