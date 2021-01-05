President Yoweri Museveni is today, Tuesday expected to commission the multi-billion Kitooro market in Wakiso district.

According to Geoffrey Ettedu from the Ministry of Local Government, the new Shs 24.6 billion modern Kitooro market will accommodate over 930 stalls.

It will have other modern facilities like house multiple food stalls, restaurants, banks, clinics, salons, fruit and vegetable stands, butcheries, and a daycare centre, as well as a CCTV camera connection.

The Kitooro market project that houses both a market and a taxi park also has fire equipment, hydrants, solar panels and a garbage hoist with a capacity of 200 kilograms of garbage at ago and a garbage collection centre.

The new market is part of the 12 modern markets being constructed by government under the Markets and Agriculture Trade Improvement Project (MATIP) and implemented by the Ministry of Local Government.

Museveni has earlier commissioned five other modern markets in Soroti, Busia, Lugazi,Kasese and Tororo, all constructed under the Markets and Agriculture Trade Improvement Project.

MATIP is aimed at developing and enhancing the capacity of market infrastructure, to induce production and marketing of agricultural commodities as well as creating employment for thousands of people.