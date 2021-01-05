The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has announced that he will return to campaign in Kalangala on Friday this week.

Last week, Kyagulanyi was blocked by security forces in Kalangala and airlifted back to his home in Kampala before his scheduled campaign on the island.

At least 90 members of his campaign team including security, medical, media and support team were also arrested in Kalangala.

However, while announcing his next step in a press conference held at the NUP secretariat, Kyagulanyi vowed to return to Kalangala on Friday and urged the Electoral Commission to be fair.

“They blocked us when we went to speak to the people in Kalangala on December 30, 2020 but we want to tell the people of Kalangala, that we are with you this Friday,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that he will resume his campaigns tomorrow (Wednesday) in Namisindwa district before proceeding to Namayingo on Thursday.

Kyagulanyi however expressed disappointment with the Electoral Commission chairperson, Simon Byabakama for failing to provide a fair ground to all candidates.

Kyagulanyi said that they forwarded a plan of where they would like to hold campaigna but the EC boss declined despite these districts not being among those that were suspended.

“EC has declined to approve the venues we have given them for the districts where we are scheduled to hold campaigns. They want us to first sign an MoU yet these are not part of the redline districts,” Kyagulanyi said.

Uganda heads to the polls next week on January 14 but political campaigns end on January 12.