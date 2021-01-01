The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has warned the public against fraudsters who are using a land-line telephone number to call various institutions, individuals purporting that they will appoint them as members to the board of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda.

Robert Kasande, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry said he he has been receiving information since 29th December, 2020 that fraudsters using a land-line telephone number are calling various institutions and individuals purporting to be calling from his office.

“They are calling various institutions and individuals claiming that I am nominating them or some of these institutions board members to the board of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda,”he said.

“This is to warn the general public that we are not looking for anyone to join the Board of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda or any other Institution or Agency under the ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.”

He noted that those making these phone calls are fraudsters and therefore the general population should be aware and should not fall for their scam.