Phaneroo Ministries International will this time round hold its end of year prayers online due to the negative effects of Covid-19, they have announced.

The Information Minister Judith Nabakooba earlier this week announced that government had suspended all New Year night celebrations, including the display of fireworks, prayers and converging in trading centres as a way of controlling the spread of the pandemic.

According to Phaneroo Ministries, they will abide by the directives and pass the New Year message to believers virtually.

“The prayers will be full of explosive overnight of signs, miracles and wonders as Apostle Grace Lubega ushers Ugandans into 2021,” Phaneroo Ministries said in a statement.

“Phaneroo will continue to shape the destinies of thousands, setting a pattern of greatness, drawing countless people into intimate relationship with the Most High God and pioneering a generation of distinctive believers who are sold out to the cause of the gospel.”

According to Apostle Grace Lubega’s Phaneroo, the prayers that will start at 10pm on December, 31 will be streamed live on their youtube and facebook pages as well as being aired on various radio stations around the country.