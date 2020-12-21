The NRM Vice Chairperson for Central region, Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, has revealed that NRM will target at least 3.8 million votes in Buganda in the coming general election.

Speaking to the Media on Sunday, Kiwanda said that the president will be rolling out his scientific campaigns in central region effective Monday 21st 2020.

He noted that he will be going to start his central region campaigns in Mubende district where he will meet a select team of NRM leaders and flag bearers from districts of Mubende, Kiboga, Kyankwanzi, Mityana and Kassanda.

“The president, effective tomorrow Monday 21 will be in central region (Buganda). The first meeting will be on Monday (today) at 10am in Mubende district and the leaders have already been invited,’’ Kiwanda said.

He added that the president will head to Mpigi on 22nd where he will meet leaders and flag bearers from districts of Butambala, Mpigi and Gomba.

According to Kiwanda the NRM candidate will then head to greater Masaka on Wednesday 23rd where he will conduct two scientific meetings, one of which will be in Masaka city and another one will be in Rakai.

In order to allow the party cadres and the rest of the community members have a peaceful Christmas, Kiwanda said the president will take a break on 25th, 26th and 27th December.

“We want all Ugandans to celebrate and enjoy the birth of Jesus Christ. The president is therefore taking a three-day break to allow the party cadres and the rest of the community members to have very peaceful Christmas,’’ Kiwanda said.

He noted that, the campaign trail will then resume on Monday 28th in Mukono where the president will meet and address leaders from Kayunga, Mukono, Buikwe and Buvuma districts.

On December 29, Kiwanda said, the president will have a meeting in Wakiso before entering Kampala.

“This is regarded almost like a sub region because it has four municipalities, three constituencies and the most populous district in central region,” he said

The president will then be in Kampala on 30 and 31 December and the programme will be communicated.

Kiwanda then asked the members of the public to get ready to receive the president in joyous mood but in total observance of SOPs.

“I want to call upon all the people of Buganda to get ready to receive H.E the president to receive him with love, with vigour, in all the towns. Even the places the president is not going to visit physically, we call up on all of you to show cause and also to come up with that energy to receive the candidate of the NRM. But remember Covid-19 pandemic is with us and we as NRM need you alive,’’ he said.