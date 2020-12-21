By David Ochieng

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Tororo Municipality Apollo Yeri Ofwono has assured his opponents interested in his seat not to dream getting close to the August house if they are not financially stable.

“If you are poor, you can not go to that Parliament, I am assuring you,” Ofwono said during a debate organized by East FM at Hotel Meritoria.

Ofwono’s statement came after one candidate, Yusuf Asente, accused him of using his position to accumulate wealth instead of empowering his electorate to be financially stable.

‘You own thousands of goats yet your electorates have nothing to show,” Asente told Ofwono.

But the incumbent hit it back, alleging that him being wealthy was to inspire his electorate.

He said that for one to be a leader, he must be exemplary by having something to show to gain people’s trust.

This statement angered his opponents, who accused him of insulting the poor and misleading the voters not to vote for them considering their condition.

“You can not succeed alone when the people you are leading are poor. How do your riches impact on us?” queried Charles Olwenyi, one of the candidates.

Tororo municipality parliamentary race has attracted over nine candidates. This include the incumbent Apollo Yeri Ofwono from NRM, Ibrahim Raganyi Yusuf Asente( independent), Charles Olwenyi (independent), Romanos Othieno (independent), Godfrey Ochwo from FDC, Deogratius Emojong from NUP, Silvester Ayeyo from ANT, Kiakede Zekedia Olowo from DP and Edward Okware ( independent).