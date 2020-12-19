The Parliamentary Appointments Committee chaired by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has vetted Maj.Gen.Paul Lokech , the new Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Lokech, who had been on a special assignment to monitor on behalf of the guarantors of the South Sudan peace process, the assembling, screening, demobilization and integration of the armed forces of South Sudan was recalled by President Museveni who appointed him the new Deputy IGP to replace Maj.Gen.Muzeeyi Sabiiti.

On Friday, clad in a blue suit, the towering UPDF general also named the Lion of Mogadishu due to his endeavors while serving under the AMISOM in Somalia arrived at parliament before he proceeded for vetting.

According to some of the MPs on the committee, Lokech gave an account of the operations he has led and how he had come to fix some of the issues in the police force.

He is expected to start commence his duties soon as the deputy police chief.

Speaking on Friday, President Museveni said the Police Force had died and had to replace some people to bring about sanity.

“The Police had died. They had got some weevils and I made some changes. For the Police, I have told them I won’t tolerate this nonsense anymore. Anyone who can’t defend the people should go home and rear goats,” Museveni said.

With the forthcoming 2021 election in mind, Maj.Gen.Paul Lokech will be instrumental as the police tries to maintain law and order.