The European Union has postponed nearly €90m ($110m; £81m) in budget support payments to Ethiopia due to concerns over the crisis in the Tigray region.

European Commission spokeswoman Ana Pisonero-Hernandez told the BBC there were five conditions for the aid to be resumed:

Granting full humanitarian access for aid workers to reach people in need in all affected areas

Allowing civilians to seek refuge in neighbouring countries

Ethnically targeted measures and hate speech must stop

Mechanisms to monitor, and investigate allegations of, human rights violations

Communication lines and media access to Tigray should be fully re-established.

She said the decision “does not affect EU humanitarian programmes on the ground or other development actions”.

Government forces have been battling Tigray fighters since 4 November.

Hundreds, even thousands, of people are thought to have been killed in the conflict, while about 50,000 have fled to neighbouring Sudan.

Source: BBC