Musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool was yesterday chased away from the Nigerian High Commission following his efforts to have two Nigerian artistes who were arrested in Uganda, released.

Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems were released from jail after spending a night in the coolers.

The two were arrested for violating Covid-19 rules in the country after they held a concert in Kampala.

However,after working closely with the police to secure the the release for the two stars, Bebe Cool who was trending on the social media for having done a good job,was left in total shock after being bounced at the embassy.

Some officials at the commission accused Bebe Cool of having spearheaded the arrest of the artistes but the artiste denied the allegations.

He said he was totally devastated by the arrest of the duo..

Bebe Cool said given the fact that so much has happened to humanity in the world due to Covid-19,there is need to focus on not hurting each other more than what the pandemic has done to us.

He advised Ugandan musicians to learn to stand together and defend their country because this where they have their roots.