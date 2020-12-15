Rwanda has banned social gatherings afresh as the country seeks to step down on swelling figures of COVID-19.

According to a circular from the office of the Prime Minister, the Rwandan cabinet resolved to restrict the movement of people by enforcing a night curfew from 9:00 pm to 4:00 am starting December 15th to December 21st, 2020.

The cabinet also resolved that after 21st December, a daytime curfew starting 5:00 pm be enforced until next year.

Also, all social gatherings which include among others; wedding ceremonies and celebrations of all kinds of celebrations are prohibited both in public and private settings.

“Meetings and conferences should not exceed 30% of venue capacity. Event organizers must comply with all COVID-19 preventive measures and COVID-19 test are required for all participants,” the circular reads in part.

Rwanda has confirmed 6,747 cases for COVID-19 with 56 deaths.