The United Nations has suspended all non-critical missions/visits to Uganda ahead of the 2021 general election.

In a letter dated December 12, 2020, the office of the UN Secretary General for Safety and Security noted that following a review of Uganda’s security situation during the build up to 2021 elections, it was recommended to immediately suspended all non-critical missions to Uganda.

“I concur with the recommendation of the Designated Official and authorise the immediate suspension of all non-critical external missions/visits to Uganda,” the letter, written by Giles Michaud, the Under Secretary General for Safety and Security at the UN reads in part.

The letter added all the restricted missions will be restored depending on a revised Security Risk Management process.

In a tweet, Rosa Malango, the UN Resident Coordinator and Designated Official to Uganda government to ensure a safe election process so that the country can go forward after the January election.

“Keeping citizens safe is a collective & individual responsibility. Crimes: youth stoning clearly branded journalists cars & attacking passengers; members of security forces while enforcing law & order fail2 protect those they arrest; dehumanizing women; hate speech. #Peace1stUg,” Malango said.