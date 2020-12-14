The National Unity Platform registrar for Nwoya District, Ochira Bosco Lawino has officially crossed to the National Resistance Movement.

Lawino crossed with 120 members of the NUP at a ceremony held in Nwoya over the weekend.

In his speech, Lawino said that he was a complete member of the NUP, handing over letters of appointment as well as evidence of his membership with NUP.

“In the future, I don’t want anyone to say I was not in NUP, this is my appointment letter to my position by NUP and other documents, I am handing them over,” Lawino told NRM officials present.

Lawino’s defection follows that of Twalib Osama, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Kumi County parliamentary candidate who pulled out of the race in favor of an NRM candidate citing family concerns

Osama claims that his family was concerned and asked him to withdraw from the race to save his life and that of his family.

Osama claims that he has officially joined the NRM to secure his life and that of his family members.

Osama was competing with six others including FDC’s Sam Emorut, DP’s John Charles Ilakut, NRM’s Sidronius Okaasai Opolot, and three independents; Simon Peter Obilan, Godfrey Obore, and Solomon Opio. Osama and Martin Imalingat of Kumi Municipality were the only NUP candidates in Kumi district.