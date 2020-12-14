The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), presidential flag bearer, Patrick Oboi Amuriat has promised to protect cattle and minerals in the Karamoja sub region once he is elected president in 2021.

Amuriat made the remarks while speaking to the locals in two districts of Napak and Kotido.

Amuriat spent most of his time explaining to the security officers the reason why he was in the sub region but they did not give him a chance to address people in some of the areas.

Speaking to the people of Panyangara village in Jie county, Kotido district, Amuriat committed to ending the occasional cattle rustling in Karamoja sub-region blaming the government to have done nothing for the past 34 years in regard to the matter.

“The matter will be handled as soon as possible. When we get into leadership, we will put an end permanently to the raids where the Turkana keep coming to raid hence causing internal problems among the tribes in Karamoja,”he said.

Amuriat rallied the Karamojong to vote for him, positioning himself as the only candidate who can liberate them from poverty.

“You would grow and become wealthy but the Karamojong are the poorest in the whole of Uganda. Just like other parts of Uganda, Karamoja needs total liberation from the current junta occupation,”he said.

Once elected, he said the people in the sub region will enjoy the dividends from their mineral resources instead of being ‘stolen’ as the case is with the current regime.