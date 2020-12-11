Kenya’s Chief Justice David Maraga, who created history by presiding over the annulment of the 2017 presidential election, will officially retire on Friday.

He has been praised for restoring faith in the independence of the judiciary since taking office in October 2016.

Justice Maraga is the country’s 14th Chief Justice, according to local media reports.

A devout Seventh-day Adventist, he reportedly told an interview panel that if appointed Chief Justice, he would never preside over a case on a Saturday, a day of rest and worship for members of the Adventist faith.

Justice Maraga, 69, graduated as a lawyer from the University of Nairobi, before going into private practice.

He was appointed a judge in 2003 and rose to join the Court of Appeal in 2012.

He is married and has three children.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu will take over in an acting capacity until the Judicial Service Commission appoints the next Chief Justice.

