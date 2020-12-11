Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) are in the final stages of procuring firms to construct fifty (50) state of the art toilets across the city.

This was revealed by the Minister for Kampala, Betty Amongi in a statement issued today.

These toilets will be constructed in public or communal spaces such as; taxi parks, markets and other areas of high convergence of people.

According to the officials, Museveni engaged the Ministry to find solutions on a number of issues that were raised by the communities on how services are delivered in Kampala City.

Key among these concerns were issues of solid waste management (garbage collection), sanitation, vector control and access to clean and affordable water.

The president thereafter directed the Minister for Kampala to ensure that the raised issues are dealt with.

On matters of sanitation, Amongi said KCCA, working with NWSC together with other partners have commenced a programme to construct two public toilets per parish.

She said the construction of Seven (7) model public toilets is set to begin this December 2020 in select parishes across the five divisions of Kampala.

Amongi noted that government will on December 14 2020 launch the third phase of the relief emptying in informal settlements where emptying toilets for at least 1,000 households in selected areas will be done.

These areas include;Kanyogoga, Namuwongo A & B,Yooka, Katongole, Soweto,Taawo among others.

Residents in the mentioned communities with filled latrines and are unable to pay for emptying services should visit the office of the LCI for guidance on how to access this service.

Amongi said the president directed KCCA to collect garbage from informal settlements at no cost.