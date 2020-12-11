The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat has pledged to create a favourable environment for the revival of the cooperative movement in a bid to end poverty in Bugisu sub region.

Amuriat made the remarks while traversing the districts of Manafwa, Namisindwa and Bududa.

The presidential hopeful then went to the Sebei sub-region on Wednesday but failed to campaign in Kapchorwa district.

While at Bubutu trading centre in Namisindwa district, he opened an FDC office before talking to his supporters at Bubutu playground.

The police also foiled attempts by Amuriat to hold roadside rallies at the remote town centres in the scheduled districts.

Some of the residents at Bwamba su county, Namisindwa district accused President Museveni of organising police to disorganise opposition rallies in their area.

Speaking to the locals, Amuriat promised to protect Bugisu Cooperative Union once given the power to lead the country in 2021.

“Reviving and strengthening cooperative societies is the key consideration in our agenda. Mr Museveni wanted to kill Bugisu Cooperative Union like he did with other Unions across the country because he wanted to keep people poor”said Amuriat.

Amuriat promised to develop the high-altitude training centre in Sebei subregion for the athletes.

He also promised to create employment opportunities for the youth accusing the current government of abandoning the young people.

“We are here to see how we can work together in building a new Uganda for every citizen, a country that provides equality to everyone,”he said.