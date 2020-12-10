National Unity Platform candidate for Agago West parliamentary seat has written to the Electoral Commission (EC) withdrawing his candidature in favor of the ruling National Resistance Movement opponent.

Benson Ochan, in a letter to the Returning Officer for Agago, indicated that he had become engaged with a new job and now seeks to leave the race.

“I took this decision following a job offer which came at a time while I was in the race for a directly elected member of parliament for Agago West Constituency,” Ochan claimed.

In the same letter, Ochan campaigned for the NRM candidate saying he only possesses the best leadership skills to take the constituency forward.

“I therefore strongly recommend Anywar Ricky Richard, an NRM flag bearer who possesses such formidable leadership skill for the greatest favor of my supporters.”

However, NUP leadership have since rejected the withdrawal by Ochan, and have written to EC to block him.

Ochan becomes the third NUP flag bearer to withdraw from the race in three months, after Zaituni Yahaya Babikola, a NUP (Sembabule Woman parliamentary seat), and Harriet Musumba, (NUP flag bearer for Bundibugyo District Woman Member of Parliament seat).