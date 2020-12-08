Life Care Charity, a non-governmental organization offering a comprehensive package on vocational and technical skills training, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) as a partner for the Skills Development Facility Project under window 3.

The partnership will implement Life Care Charity’s bespoke Social Skilling Ecosystem Model – a comprehensive approach to skills development that utilizes the authentic learning methodology blended with practical experience supported by expert coaches and mentors, brought together by a bespoke Digital Skilling Hub Learning Management System.

Mr. Mohammed Kaliisa, Chairman Life Care Charity emphasized that Lifecare Digital Skilling Hub System will be a comprehensive skilling model that will aim at equipping learners to acquire market-ready modern skills by combining vocational skills foundation with business management fundamentals, practical demonstration, and follow-on technical assistance to equip learners to acquire and apply skills in real-world scenarios.

Life Care will offer trainees a variety of skills required for holistic education and employment opportunities in various creative practical fields.

The Life Care – PSFU MOU is a result of a highly competitive proposal application submitted to Private Sector Foundation Uganda where Life Care Charity emerged the most successful applicant. Mr. Mohammed Kaliisa stressed that this collaboration will build on the work of vocational and technical skills training, especially at a time the world is evolving on digital and innovation skills.

The long-term outcome will make their on-demand Digital Skilling Hub publicly available to self-paced leaners. Life Care Charity will onboard additional cohorts of individual and organization-sponsored learners from partnership across the corporate world, community-based organizations, NGOs, special interest groups, and Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Mr. Kaliisa thanked the Private Sector Foundation for this innovative partnership.