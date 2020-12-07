National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has promised Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, “a bigger role” in his government, if he wins at the ballot in January 2021.

While campaigning in Kamuli, where the ruling National Resistance Movement and Speaker Kadaga (who is also NRM) is a dominant force, Kyagulanyi said that he respects Kadaga as his ‘aunt’ and will entrust her with a position in his government.

“Please tell our speaker, who is also our ‘aunt’, that this is not about family, this is real. Tell her that she is good but we can give her an even bigger role. I will give her a better role in my government,” Kyagulanyi told excited supporters on Sunday.

Before campaigning in Kamuli, Kyagulanyi started the day in Luuka, where he was arrested on November 18, 2020, and had therefore missed campaigning in the area.

Here, the population is relies mostly on sugar cane growing as an economic activity and Kyagulanyi promised his supporters that he will give them control over the pricing of the sugar canes once voted into power.

“You will have control over the sugar canes that you grow. You will control the price of the sugar cane and we will make sure that you have a bigger marker for your products,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi also promised to revamp to the education sector, starting with abolishing registration fees for candidate classes.

Kyagulanyi was scheduled to appear in Jinja as his last campaign of the day, but this did not happen as he was blocked by security forces on the way to Jinja.

At least eight of his private bodyguards were arrested although these were later released after a lengthy stand-off.

On Monday, Kyagulanyi is expected in areas of Zombo.