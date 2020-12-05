The incumbent, Rebecca Kadaga has said she has no challenger in the forthcoming Kamuli district woman Member of Parliament race in the forthcoming election.

Forum for Democratic Change party vice president for the eastern region, Salaam Musumba has been touted by many as Kadaga’s biggest threat ever since she took the Kamuli seat.

With support from her husband who is also the State minister for Urban Development Isaac Musumba, Salaam is said to be in a pole position to put up a spirited fight against Kadaga who has been in parliament since 1989.

Speaking to journalists ahead of President Museveni’s meeting with NRM leaders and flag bearers from Kamuli and Buyende districts on Saturday afternoon, Kadaga downplayed Salaam Musumba’s strength.

“She is the biggest challenge! That is a joke. There is no challenge here. She is just following on my back,”Kadaga told journalists at the sidelines of the meeting.

Asked why she is confident of winning, Kadaga insisted she knows her strength, owing to it to the victory in the NRM primaries where he won by a landslide.

“I know my strength and it is why I say there is no challenge. I am very strong here. Look at the party primaries where I got the biggest number of votes in the entire country. The people who voted me have not died; they are still in this area and will vote for me again.”