President Museveni has said the NRM has delivered on almost all it promises made to the people of Uganda in the past 34 years.

“That is the story of the NRM. Once we promise, we deliver on the promise.” Museveni said on Thursday as he commissioned MV Sigulu, Uganda’s largest passenger ferry on Lake Victoria.

The President reminisced the days he crossed the journey on Lake Victoria using a canoe during the 1986 bush war days en route to Kisumu in Kenya but noted things have changed for the best, courtesy of his NRM government.

“During that time(1986), we had a plan to fight and win, we fulfilled it. I am now, here to help people cross the lake peacefully,” he said.

He noted that after capturing power, his government embarked on linking the various islands to the mainland through several infrastructural projects like roads and electricity which he said have been partly achieved.

According to Museveni, the Musita-Lumino/ Busia- Majanji road is one of the infrastructure meant to develop both the islands and mainland, adding that the road has a connection to Namayingo town and then to Watenga landing site where MV Sigulu docks.

The 300- seater MV Sigulu vessel will connect Namayingo mainland to Sigulu and Lolwe islands which is a distance of over 50km in Lake Victoria, a distance previously sailed by canoes and small engine boats.

The ferry will also be free of charge, as the case is with all the other Uganda National Roads Authority ferries on various water bodies in the country.

According to Museveni, other ferries to link Bukungu-Kagwara- Kaberamaido; Kiyindi –Buvuma and two others for Lake Bunyonyi and rescue boats to support vulnerable people on the lake are in the offing.