A section of leaders from Bukedi North districts of Pallisa, Butebo and Kibuku have hailed President Museveni, who is also the NRM presidential candidate over the upgrading to tarmac of the Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi road.

The works for the 111km road estimated at $75m (Shs280 billion) are currently at 80%.

Speaking at the sidelines of the NRM presidential candidate’s scientific meeting on Monday, Workers MP, Sam Lyomoki explained that tarmacking of the road has seen spurred development in towns along the infrastructure.

“It will open up this region for businesses in terms of the produce like maize, cassava and rice that are grown here,” Lyomoki told the Nile Post.

He explained that the tarmacking of the road will ensure investors get attracted to the area commonly known for rice growing to set up small scale industries to add value to the produce from the area.

According to Herbert Kinobere, the Kibuku County Member of Parliament, the road will be a game-changer in the region that he said will exploit the untapped potential in the area.

“The road has been one of the worst in the country but I want to salute the President for being able to give attention to the road and most of its parts are coming to completion,”Kinobere said.

“This town (Pallisa) is soon becoming the biggest in the region because of the road and Mbale will be cut off. It will not require someone to first go to Mbale while going to Kumi but they will move straight via Pallisa because of the road.”

The Pallisa district LC5 chairman, John Michael Okurut said a lot has changed since the road which was in a poor state was repaired.

“We are beginning to experience an upsurge in the population among the towns along the road because it has attracted many businessmen and other people who settle in anticipation of high prospects of business and improved livelihood,”Okurut told this website.

The Pallisa LC5 chairman said initially, it would take two hours to move a stretch of 50 kilometres but noted that with the tarmacking, this has reduced to only 30 minutes.

He noted that because of the road, other infrastructural developments like Busitema University have been set up and that it would increase the market for the local products.

Museveni responds

Speaking to the NRM leaders at Busitema University grounds in Pallisa district, President Museveni said such developments have been achieved because of the wise decisions that the NRM government made after taking power in 1986.

“We have been able to work on these roads because in 2006 I put my foot down and said we should put more money in infrastructure. They were putting only shs300 billion on roads but I said no way. As I speak we put over shs 6trillion and it’s why we have these roads and more are coming up,” Museveni told the party leaders.

Emphasizing the issue of wise decisions, Museveni said that government returned the Asian properties which ensured trust from foreigners who have over the years invested in the country to create jobs but also widen the tax revenue used to fund the infrastructural projects like roads.

These roads are being done by our money. Even if we borrow, we pay back but it is your money. The tax collections from foreigners are the ones that have helped us do this. This is the message you should tell the people because our medicine is tested and has worked. You should tell this message to Ugandans to continue supporting NRM and vote for us because we have succeeded and we shall continue succeeding,” the NRM presidential candidate said.