Independent presidential candidate Gen. Henry Tumukunde, has promised to improve the economic standards of the people of West Nile once he takes the mantle of leadership in 2021.

Tumukunde made the remarks over the weekend while speaking to his supporters at Arua primary school grounds.

He said he will help the locals of West Nile improve on their welfare through creating programmes for the women and the elderly in the region.

Tumukunde said the locals of West Nile have suffered and remain in poverty for last 35 years under the NRM regime adding that this is the right time to end the suffering by voting him.

“After 35 years, if you are not doing well, when do you intend to do well? I think this is the right time to say bye bye to all the kind of suffering you have been going through,”he said.

Tumukunde said 70% of Uganda’s population are youth who need help but they have been neglected by the current regime.

Tumukunde promised to carry out interventions, such as financing youth groups by creating special financial institutions with no interest rates to enable them run their own businesses, better their education among others.

He promised the people of West Nile decent housing adding that grass thatched houses will be history once he is elected president.

“We shall put a special programme to give you better roofing materials and we shall also work hard to mechanise agriculture so that you can use your land well because I know you are hard-working,”he said.

He also scoffed at women and people who he said still run for money from the NRM candidates saying this is a sign of a failed government.

He advised the people of West Nile to embrace a saving culture, value their votes, and also vote out those who are tired in order to live a happy lifestyle.