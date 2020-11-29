The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba yesterday flagged off the village mobilisations in Ankole and Kigezi sub regions to ensure that President Museveni wins 2021 general election.

According to Lumumba, the village mobilisations are meant to canvass votes not only for President Museveni but for all NRM flag bearers .

Lumumba called for a peaceful electioneering and tolerance from all Ugandans ahead of the general polls.

She also sent a strong message to the NRM leaning independents in different political positions to quit the party if they want to run against the flag bearers.

“Its better to leave the party, rather than pretend that you support NRM yet you’re running as an independent against the party’s flag bearer. Don’t use the party to undermine it. Stop pulling down the party. Stop demeaning the party,”she said.

Later in the day, Lumumba attended the launch of the Ntungamo action network; an association of youth volunteers in Ntungamo district with membership of more than 350 youths.

Their objective is to mobilise for NRM flag bearers and secure the youth vote for the party.

The party donated two motor cycles worth Shs 8 million and an additional Shs 2 million for fuel to facilitate this mobilisation effort.

“You can only secure the future when you know the basis you’re standing on in terms of security, jobs, health, education etc. It’s only NRM with clear information about all that and that’s why we want to secure your future,”said Lumumba.

The village mobilization teams will commence work on December 2, 2020 throughout the country.