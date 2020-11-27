Police in Manafwa District on Thursday morning raided the home of Bubulo West aspiring MP Chris Matembu and impounded at least 4,000 hand hoes.

This followed a tip to the Resident District Commissioner Ahamada Awsyaki who informed the police to organize a raid at the aspirant’s home along Kufu-Bukhaweka road.

The police Matembu will be charged with voter bribery which contravenes the law.

However, Matembu claims he hoes were not meant for electioneering but to restock his hardware shop.

Matembu further alleged that the move was instigated by his political rival to frustrate his parliamentary bid.

The distribution of hoes has become synonymous with FDC candidates in the Bugisu sub-region, FDC parliamentary aspirant for Budadiri West Constituency Nathan Nandala Mafabi, and his Buddiri East counterpart Isiah Sasaga are also reported to have distributed hoes and pangas to the electorate.

Police say the duo will also be investigated.

Section 68 of parliamentary election act voter bribery is punishable by withdrawing a candidate from the race.

(1) A person who, either before or during an election with intent, either directly or indirectly to influence another person to vote or to refrain from voting for any candidate, gives or provides or causes to be given or provided any money, gift, or other consideration to that other person, commits the offense of bribery and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding seventy-two currency points or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both.

(2) A person who receives any money, gift, or other consideration also commits the offense under that subsection.