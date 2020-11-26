The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has launched investigations into the violent riots that erupted in Kampala and other parts of the country last week.

The protests were sparked by the arrest of the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine on his campaign trail in Luuka district.

Bobi Wine was accused of violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, the acting chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Dr. Katebalirwe Amooti Wa Irumba said that security agencies should always use proportionate legal methods of dealing with such situations such that lives are not lost.

He asked security agencies to refrain from shooting people during protests especially those who are not armed.

Katebalirwe noted that there was no any formal complaint registered with the commission regarding violation of human rights during the protest.

“All law enforcement should ensure that all the suspects who were apprehended during the recent riots and those who are arrested during the entire electoral campaign period are accorded the full rights and freedoms as provided by the Constitution,” he said.

He said the team is also visiting different police stations to check on those detained.

He further called upon all people whose rights were violated to report at any of their ten regional offices across the country.