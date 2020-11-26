Motor-mouthed political commentator and self-styled businessman Frank Gashumba has called upon supporters of the National Unity Platform to stop the assumption that everyone must support their struggle.

Gashumba was speaking to NBS TV’s uncut when he said that supporters of the NUP want to make everything personal including the struggle, where if you are not part of it, you become an enemy.

“They should not assume that we all want to be part of the struggle, there is no one they have sent to the struggle if someone wants to join, let them join and if that person quits, they should not go around abusing them, everyone is free to support whomever they want,” Gashumba said.

He added that the personal decision of choosing whom to support is dependent on personal interests.

“Many of these candidates are in their personal struggles, one who is aspiring for MP should not lie that they are aspiring for your interests, so should that one aspiring for councilor and etc, they are after their personal struggles, so everybody is free to join a struggle of their choice,” he added.