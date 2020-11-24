By Samuel Muhimba

Chairperson of Equal Opportunities Commission Sylvia Ntambi has on Tuesday been committed to High Court for trial on charges of corruption and fraud.

State prosecutor Harriet Angom said investigations into the case had been completed and thus asked Ntambi and the co-accused to be committed to the High Court.

Earlier this month, Grade One magistrate, Mushabe Nabende granted bail worth Uganda Shillings 3.5 million to the Equal Opportunities Commission boss who had been in prison for over a week over corruption charges.

Ntambi through her lawyer MacDusman Kabega had presented three sureties. Each of the sureties was ordered to execute a non cash bond of Uganda shillings 40 million.

Court had also ordered Ntambi to deposit her land title and passport to court to prevent her from leaving the country as the case was adjourned till 24th November 2020.

The corruption Charges

Ntambi and 9 other EOC_UG officials are accused of 25 corruption cases including; causing financial loss, conspiracy to defraud, embezzlement, corruption, abuse of office among other offences.

She allegedly committed the offences between July 2018 and April 2019 at the EOC offices in Kampala. The investigation is worth over Uganda Shillings 120 million.

Her co-accused are: Agnes Enid Kamahoro, 48; Moses Mugabe, 38; Mujuni Mpitsi, 49; Harriet Byangire, 37; Ronnie Kwesiga, 33; Evans Jjemba, 35; Manasseh Kwihangana, 39; Sarah Nassanga, 43 and Nicholas Sunday Olwor, 51.

According to prosecution, Ntambi neglected her duty, resulting into mismanagement of the commission funds worth Shs 245.5 million.

She is also accused of conspiring with EOC employees to defraud the government money worth Shs 44.5 million.