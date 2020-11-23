Justice Wilson Masalu Musene, the resident judge of Soroti High Court in a first of its kind held a High Court hearing in a fully packed Abim court.

The holding of the court within Abim town council excited the people and the local leaders who applauded the judge. Residents said they have been travelling 125 KM to Soroti to attend court.

Musene handled a case where the ownership of a piece of land which hosts Abim town council offices, water office and part of Abim police station, is being disputed by a one Achen Rose.

He moved around the land together with the parties, their witnesses and counsel as well as the residents of the area who had thronged court for a feel of the court sitting.

The judge fixed the matter for judgment on February 3, 2021 at Abim Court.

Thereafter, Justice Musene proceeded to Amita Prison Farm for an inspection and interaction with the 507 inmates, most of whom are serving their sentences.

The prison owns and carries out mechanised cotton and maize farming on its huge chunk of land.

The Abim district leadership applauded Museveni’s gesture.

“We thank his lordship for hearing this specific matter in Abim thereby cutting travel costs for the parties and their witnesses and for the candid atmosphere he created during the hearing and locus in quo visit. We also thank the judge for visiting and interacting with the inmates as well as the counsel he offered to them. We look forward to receiving you again in north Karamoja,” the leadership said in a statement.