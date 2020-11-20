The Democratic Party presidential candidate Norbert Mao has suspended his campaign until Robert Kyagulanyi is released.

National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, was arrested on Wednesday, November 18. Police accused him of flouting the Independent Electoral Commission guidelines to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) while holding rallies. Kyagulanyi was arrested in Luuka district.

Mao said that he could not proceed with his own presidential campaigns with Kyagulanyi remaining in police detention at Nalufenya.

Announcing the decision, Mao said, ‘’I have decided as the DP presidential flag bearer to put every thing aside and join hands with our colleges to stop the blood shed and to continue speaking up about a peaceful transition.’’

He said, ‘’The young people are very angry and disappointed and we are dealing with a regime that only knows one language that of the gun. The military and police authorities are defiant of the law.’’

Mao becomes the fourth presidential contestant in the 2021 election to suspend his campaign until Kyagulanyi is released.

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate Major General (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, independent candidates Lt. Gen (rtd) Henry Tumukunde and John Katumba had earlier suspended their campaigns. Forum for Democratic Change’s Patrick Oboi Amuriat had been arrested a day earlier but was subsequently released on Wednesday evening.

Mao pledged to restore discipline and respect for human rights among the armed forces and in Ugandan institutions once elected as president on January 14, 2021. He was set to campaign in Hoima and Bunyoro region before he halted his campaign.

The Electoral Commission has said that it it yet to receive formal communication from the presidential candidates who have suspended their campaigns.