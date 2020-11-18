Nnalongo Estates has dragged Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to court for breach of contract after they were evicted from the Centenary Park land to pave way for the construction of the Kampala Flyover Project.

Through her lawyers Muwema and Company Advocates, Sarah Kizito,the proprietor of Nnalongo Estates accuses UNRA of encroaching on her land noting that she surrendered only two acres as per the agreement but instead the authority attempted to demarcate 4.7 acres of the Park land that KCCA handed over to them.

She says that they had reached an agreement with KCCA and UNRA to retain 2.5 acres of the land adding that the U-turn by UNRA was impunity of the highest order.

In a meeting chaired by President Museveni in October this year, it was agreed that Centenary Park be shared between UNRA and Nnalongo Estates. Kizito and UNRA were supposed to take 2.5 acres each.

In addition, Kizito says the government had committed to extending her lease on the 2.5 acres she currently occupies at the park prompting her decision not to vacate the place. An agreement to this effect was signed on March 19, 2020.

But UNRA and KCCA went against this agreement.

In an application filed in the land division of the High Court on 12th November 2020, Nnalongo Estates wants the earlier agreement enforced while ensuring the smooth implementation of the Kampala flyover project.

She also wants the process of finalising the extension of her lease on the land to be finalised by KCCA.

Nnalongo Estate notes that tenants’ businesses have been adversely affected and disrupted by KCCA and URA and they now live in constant fear of destruction of their properties and eviction yet the flyover project and the businesses are supposed to co-exist under the MOU.

In May 2006, Nnalongo Estates was given a contract to manage the green public open space land at Centenary Park on behalf of city authorities.

Nnalongo Estates constructed permanent structures on part of the piece of land and turned it into bars and parlours and after the expiry of the lease, KCCA attempted to obtain vacant possession of the land in vain.

The initial plan shows that Nnalongo Estates was supposed to establish a parking yard, a swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts in Centenary Park.

The developers were also supposed to plant trees that would create bridal gardens, leisure and conference centres, something that they did.

There are fears that the long-standing feud between KCCA and Nnalongo Estates over Centenary Park is could cause taxpayers huge losses.