The Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) in Uganda headed by Bishop Jacinto Kibuuka has extended its wings to Bweyale, Kiryandongo district.

The function to open the new church named Bethel Evangelical Orthodox Church was done by Kibuuka who gave out a number of piglets to the congregation as part of his efforts to ensure they fight poverty.

In his homily, Kibuuka cautioned the public against laziness saying it is one of the spiritual weapons used by satan to keep people in poverty and in wrongdoing.

“We are looking for value addition so that the pork produced by members from all our churches across the country can be exported abroad for more income hence a better life for all Ugandans. Don’t be lazy to just sit and fail to get something to do to earn some income,” said Kibuuka said.

He noted that on top of worshipping God, believers ought to work hard.

In the same way Bishop Kibuuka also baptized over 100 children and adults on top of giving out rosaries to all the church members.

The secretary general of Bethel Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC), Alex Kisembo and other community and district leaders applauded the leadership of EOC for the piggery project saying it has given them hope of overcoming poverty soon.

“This piggery will see us and believers move out of poverty and they become lively in church,”Kisembo said.

Jacinto Kibuuka was in 2017 consecrated to become the newest Evangelical Orthodox Catholic (EOC) Bishop in the history of this Church in Uganda.

He has since ordained several deacons and priests as an Antiochian Bishop on top of opening many churches throughout the country.