Self styled Pastor, Mondo Mugisha and Pastor Siraje Ssemanda have been accused of collecting money from followers under the pretext of organizing trips for them to South Africa and Israel.

The trips organized under the umbrella ‘Hands Across the World Initiative Uganda’ were supposed to take place in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

According to reports, over 160 followers from different churches paid millions but since then, the trips have not materialized.

According to Apostle Edward Masaba of Tororo who is one of the petitioners, 20 people paid Shs 910,000, 15 people paid Shs 950,000 and 15 paid Shs 1 million each.

In a meeting, the representatives of the pastors and school heads told Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption unit that the pastors in question have been lining up state agents under the disguise of connecting them to meet President Museveni to woo for him voters in the forthcoming 2021 general election.

The petitioners also mentioned that over 600 pastors have lost billions of shillings under this scheme.

“They told us that we were to meet [Lucy] Nakyobe but she also didn’t show up. We saw Catherine Kusasira. We were 3000 pastors,” Steven Naaya of Host Centre Ministry said.

Priscilla Susan Ijoku of Shalom Nursery and Primary School in Soroti said that she has been a supporter of President Museveni and campaigned for him even without meeting him but she was duped by the two pastors into paying to meet the president.

Nakalema pledged to follow this petition to its end and promised to investigate the matter.

“I want to promise you that the purported pastors will be arrested. We will not fear whether they are guarded by which officers,” Nakalema told the petitioners.

Additional reporting by Moses Namayo