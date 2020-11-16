Makerere University Business School lecturers have criticized the National Resistance Movement manifesto as they announced their sit down strike over salary disparities.

While announcing the strike on Sunday afternoon, Brian Muyomba, the chairperson of the MUBS Academic Staff Association (ASA) said that they will not mark, nor invigilate students’ examinations which are expected to start on November 25th, 2020 if their issues are not addressed.

“We the academic staff have taken a decision to lay down our tools on this day, 15th November, until when this matter has been solved,” Muyomba said.

Muyomba said that their salary issues, as promised by President Yoweri Museveni at the start of the academic year were still not addressed yet the NRM, in its manifesto brags about how they increased salaries of teachers and lecturers.

Edwin Napakor, another lecturer and secretary-general of the MUBS Academic Staff Association added that the NRM manifesto made a lot of their staff angry with the claim that enhanced their salaries.

“Page 214 of the NRM manifesto indicates it as an achievement that has already been done, saying that the salary structure of all public universities was enhanced. Staff is angry with this and we are putting down tools,” Napakor said.

According to the NRM manifesto that Nile Post accessed, NRM listed the ” Salary Enhancement” of teachers and lecturers pay as an achievement on page 278 that they have progressively increased throughout something the MUBS academic staff calls false.

Napakor threatened that they will not be touching anything wise until this is addressed, adding that other lecturers from the different public universities will soon be joining them to demand their salaries.

“Don’t be misled, the lecturers are only asking for their salaries. No one is talking about allowances or anything else. All public universities agreed that they will join us soon,” Napakor added.

Students have however urged the university to come to a consensus with the government and allow them to have an uninterrupted examination period since a lot of time was lost already when schools were closed.