National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has asked youth in Busoga to vote out incumbent President Museveni to ignite hope in their parents.

Kyagulanyi started his campaigns in the Busoga sub region in Mayuge amidst teargas and live bullets before heading to Iganga where he urged youth to take charge of their future and restore hope of their parents by voting for him come January 2021 in the presidential elections.

“By the time (President) Museveni came to power, my father was a free man but he died as a slave. Many of your parents were free but most of them have now lost hope, let’s restore their hope by voting out Museveni,” Kyagulanyi said.

In Mayuge, Kyagulanyi said the Busoga region used to be the biggest industrial area in East Africa but has since lost its glory.

“Busoga used to be the biggest industrial area, not just in Uganda but also in East Africa,” he said.

“Busoga has grown sugarcane which they don’t have control over. When I become president, Busoga will be for the Basoga and the people will have control over the price of their sugar canes,” Kyagulanyi said.

The tear gas and live bullets that were fired to disperse Kyagulanyi’s supporters did little in stopping the charged youth from following the NUP candidate’s motorcade as they sang, while shouting his name.

Kyagulanyi urged the supporters to come out in huge numbers come January 14, 2021 and vote. He asked them not to leave after casting their ballot.

“After voting for us, do not leave until counting is done. There is no law that restrains from staying around to guard your vote,” Kyagulanyi said.