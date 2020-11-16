Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi has said that she will put a lot of effort in skilling young people if her husband is elected president of Uganda.

Barbie is the wife to National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine.

In an interview, Barbie said Uganda’s education system is very poor to the extent that someone completes university when he or she is unable to innovate a thing.

“I got a chance to move to different schools across the country but the truth is that our education system is poor and that’s one of thing that needs to change,”she said.

“If I become the first lady of this country, I will not only make sure I support the girl child but also improve the education system so that every girl can access education.”

According to Kyagulanyi, the ruling government has failed to support the girl child and the young people at large to be creative and innovative so that they can survive in this generation.

She urged the population to be patient adding that when her husband wins the forthcoming elections, most of the issues affecting them will be handled with immediate effect.