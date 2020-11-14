In a bid to recognize boda riders for the role they play in the community, Vivo Energy Uganda has announced a 12- week campaign dubbed “Shell Advance Kapo W’ekibuga” which will see over 40,000 boda riders rewarded with up to shs300 million worth of prizes.

The campaign is a continuation of the “Gwe Kapo” promotion that commenced in 2017 to recognize, appreciate and reward boda riders for the role they play in many peoples’ lives across the country.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign at Shell Kawempe, Alex Tusingwire the Brand Manager – Lubricants at Vivo Energy Uganda said boda boda riders play an essential part in many lives of Ugandans and hence the new to appreciate them.

“Boda boda riders are one of the essential parts of our community as they support us in sustaining businesses through offering transportation and delivery of goods and services. These unsung heroes run our towns and keep us going on our daily hustles and yet they still do not get the appreciation and recognition they deserve,”Tusingwire said.

He noted that through the 12-week campaign, they will be celebrating and extending and appreciation to the riders for being the unsung heroes in their communities.

Through the campaign, Vivo Energy Uganda will run a boda boda promotional offer called “Wangula nga Kapo” where participating riders will stand a chance to win brand new motorbikes, fuel, and reflector jackets, among other amazing prizes.

According to officials from the fuel company, to enjoy the promotional offer, riders simply have to service their bikes with Shell Advance motorcycle oil at any participating outlet, fill out their details in a service entry coupon and drop them off in the designated promotion drop boxes.

Each participating rider will then receive an SMS confirming entry into the weekly draw for a chance to win a brand new motorbike among other amazing prizes.

A total of 15 brand new motorbikes will be given away over the 12 week campaign period.

“Vivo Energy Uganda remains diligent in its commitment to delivering better services to the boda rider at our Shell service stations. Over the years, we have added dedicated boda fuel points, dedicated boda service points with a specialized mechanic, free cash change and a loyalty rewards program at select retail sites in our network all for our boda rider customers,” Tusingwire said.

“We are constantly working to improve these services and seek to add even more offers that are relevant to the boda riders so that they can get the ‘Kapo’ experience that they truly deserve at Shell,” Tusingwire added.