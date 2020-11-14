President Museveni has said Ugandans’ future is only secure with the ruling National Resistance Movement party in power.

Speaking to NRM leaders from Nebbi, Zombo, Pakwach and Madi Akollo at Nebbi Secondary School on Friday, President Museveni said in the early 90s, there was a big debate about the return of Asian properties and that many of his government officials disagreed with the move.

“Many of them(government officials) were against it but I said many capitalists countries would be against us that we don’t respect private property. Because I am a strategist who can tell you what will work and what will not, I told my people if we don’t give back Indian properties, Uganda could become like Zimbabwe,”Museveni said.

“You can find a very good economy like Zimbabwe is lacking many things. They have got serious economic problems. I said let us give back these Asian properties.”

He explained that Uganda’s current progress can partly be pegged to the return of Asian properties to the owners since it ensured a lot of foreign investment in the country due to the trust that investors have in regards private property.

“When we returned them, many of the Asian didn’t come back and up to now these properties are still there but internationally the other image of being against private property was rubbed off.”

The NRM presidential candidate noted that because of his “wise” decision on returning Asian property that had been confiscated by Amin’s government, a number of investments have sprouted in the country.

According to Museveni, the many industries at Namanve and many other parts of the country have not only created a multiplicity of jobs but also led to increase in revenue collection for the country.

“Tax collections have gone up and now we have more money as government to fund our budget unlike before. We have seen the creation of many more jobs not necessarily by government but due to the industries that have come up.”

However, President Museveni urged NRM leaders to ensure the party’s success story is told to Ugandans to make the right choice.

“Your job is to show our people how it is done. Tell them that it is because of such decisions that we have a strong army and peaceful country. When we say securing your future with NRM, it is not just a talk. It is the reality.”

The NRM national Vice Chairman for Northern region, Jacob Oulanya asked youths to shun violence and chaos but secure their future by voting for President Museveni in the forthcoming general election.

“I urge youths to reject violence and chaos because the future is secure with President Museveni. The difference in this election is between President Museveni who stands for the hope, transformation of this country as opposed to other people who are calling for violence, chaos and destruction, “he said.