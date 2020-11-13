President Museveni has said is among the few people who have greatly impacted on Uganda’s political landscape.

Speaking to NRM flag bearers and other party representatives from West Nile sub-region on Thursday at Muni university grounds on Thursday, Museveni said right before independence, Uganda’s biggest problem was lack of a clear ideology that he said created most problems for the country.

“Ideology was a big problem for Uganda that led Europeans to colonise us. In 1952, Kangave Musaazi formed the Uganda National Congress which wanted to be like the African National Congress(South Africa) and Convention People’s Party by Kwame Nkrumah. It(UNC) was formed to fight for independence but in 1954, segregation set in and Catholics formed Democratic Party whereas Protestants formed UPC,”Museveni said.

He said that because of this segregation along tribal and religious lines, Uganda was not manageable and could not form a stable national army.

Enter NRM

Museveni said he formed the National Resistance Army which later metamorphosed into the National Resistance Movement as a party that brought together people, irrespective of their cultural, tribal or religious beliefs and that he was able to cause a change in the political landscape of the country.

“This was the way we were able to get out of our paralysis by emphasizing unity. Since1989, whenever we have elections, NRM has got above 70.”

Museveni said he is now happy that because of his contribution to the country’s politics, the population no longer duels much on tribe, religion or any other beliefs during politics.

“I am now happy we are beginning to get politics of issues like lack of jobs. That is very good politics because it means people are now concerned about their welfare issues than segregation. This unity brought stability and now there is a stable government in Uganda due to a strong army built.”

The NRM presidential candidate also noted that because of the peace ushered in by his government, many investments have been attracted into the country and this he said has led to development.

“When foreign investments came in, they have helped us solve the problems of shortages of goods and lack of jobs. As priests of NRM, you should pass on this ideology to our supporters at all levels so they can see where we are going.”

Museveni however urged the people of West Nile to vote for the ruling NRM government to ensure the achievements in the past 35 years are consolidated.